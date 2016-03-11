The long-awaited successor to the fastest car in the world is here --  and it's superior in every way

The long-awaited successor to the Bugatti Veyron, the current fastest production car in the world, the Chiron, is an improvement over its older brother in every single way.

While customer cars are limited to 261 MPH, Bugatti hopes the Chiron will top the Hennessy Venom GT, which was recorded at 270.49 MPH — but due to several technicalities did not qualify for the record.

The new Bugatti will likely be the new undisputed speed champion.

With a quad turbo, 1,500 horsepower W16 engine, a price tag of $2.6 million, and a world record squarely in its sights, the Chiron is a masterpiece of automotive engineering that sits at the pinnacle of modern road cars.

Much of the car’s design was first seen on the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Concept, which was featured in the PlayStation-exclusive video game Gran Turismo 6.

