Amid Sinking Sales, Bud Light Will Get Another New Tagline In 3 Super Bowl Ads

Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Wednesday that the brand will launch a new campaign — “The Perfect Beer for Whatever Happens” — in three ads at this year’s Super Bowl.

“The Perfect Beer” replaces Bud Light’s four-year-old “Here We Go” tagline as America’s most popular beer brand looks to reposition itself after sales fell 3.3% in the first three quarters of 2013 amid a tough economic climate and drinkers’ increasing preference for craft beers and sweeter liquor drinks.

Bud Light VP Rob McCarthy told Ad Age that the new campaign will better reflect millennial values like optimism and a desire to “get out there and experience the world.”

These ideals will be reflected in two ads titled “Epic Nights” that will tell a cohesive story across a 90 seconds of advertising time. Bud Light says the ads were shot in New York City and will feature celebrity appearances when they are least expected. “Epic Nights” is the agency BBDO’s first Super Bowl work for Bud Light since being tapped as the brand’s agency of record this past summer.

In the first commercial of the first quarter, the NFL’s official beer sponsor will also promote its new reclosable bottle with a 30-second ad titled “So Cool” from the St. Louis agency Cannonball. The spot will feature the world debut of a new song from a well-known artist, and include some sort of “digital reward” for consumers, according to Ad Age.

This year’s game comes at a critical time for A-B InBev, which will replace U.S. marketing head Paul Chibe with his Canadian counterpart after the Super Bowl.

Bud Light ran two 60-second ads at last year’s game featuring a voodoo Stevie Wonder as part of a campaign about sports-related superstition. Here’s one of them:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.