New 'Breaking Bad' Trailer Foreshadows An Epic Showdown

AMC just released a new preview trailer for the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad.”

There’s still no new footage from the last episodes, but this one is the closest to an actual sneak peak at how DEA agent Hank (Dean Norris) will deal with discovering that his brother-in-law Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is the meth kingpin he’s been hunting since season 1.

“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11th.

