New Brand Ad Study To Be Thankful For

The Internet Advertising Bureau has a new study out that shows brand advertising campaigns including the Web are more effective than those that do not.



Sure, the IAB, which paid for the study, is made up of people who have a financial interest in seeing brand advertising on the Web succeed, but we’re not going to pick at that point today. Would the pilgrims tell Squanto his idea of burying fish with corn was too smelly?

No, they would not.

Also, we’re not going to get caught up in the fact that the study was performed in Australia, not the US.

It’s Thanksgiving, people, and we’re grateful for a little bit of good news. From the Syndey Morning Herald:

Online advertising boosted brand recall, favourable sentiment, propensity to purchase and a willingness to recommend the product.

To measure the impact of an online advertising campaign for Kellogg’s Sultana Bran Nielsen tracked the responses by two groups – one that had been exposed to the brand’s entire marketing campaign including the online ads, and the other that did not see the online ads.

Kerrie Field, the national director of the media buyer Mindshare, expects the amount of money that packaged-goods brands tipped into online to at least double.

Continue Reading.

See Also:

Banner Ads Going Bust?

Photo: riptheskull

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.