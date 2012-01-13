Porsche And Chevrolet Should Have Unveiled These Hot New Convertibles At The Auto Show

Photo: Chevrolet
If you have followed our time in Detroit, you would have seen that we were disappointed in Chevy’s concepts and Porsche only showed the 911 Cabriolet, a car that was unveiled two months ago.What they should have brought to the show are these cars that just hit the web.
From Chevy, we have the Corvette 427 Convertible.
With the 60th anniversary of the Corvette coming in 2013, one way they are celebrating is with a new version of the venerable Corvette Convertible, the 427.
The 6.2 liter. 430 HP LS3 V8 has been dropped in favour of the monster 7.0 liter (427 cubic inch) LS7 V8 out of the Corvette Z06. A selection of carbon fibre body panels help to keep the weight down combined with the 505 HP engine help make this the fastest convertible Vette of all time.
With a new car coming in 2014, this is also the current generation’s swan song.
Porsche
Porsche has also introduced the latest iteration of their bread and butter sports car, the Boxster. The base model and Boxster S each post modest gains in the power department; up 10 in the Boxster and 5 in the Boxster S.Much like the 911, Porsche has taken an evolutionary approach to the styling of their smaller roadster. Borrowing cues from the upcoming 918 Hybrid supercar as well as an interesting lip spoiler in the rear, the car looks fresh but is instantly recognisable as a Boxster.
Even though they missed a great chance to show them in Detroit, we are looking forward to a chance to drive these cars in the near future.
