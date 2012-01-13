Porsche And Chevrolet Should Have Unveiled These Hot New Convertibles At The Auto Show

Photo: Chevrolet

If you have followed our time in Detroit, you would have seen that we were disappointed in Chevy’s concepts and Porsche only showed the 911 Cabriolet, a car that was unveiled two months ago.What they should have brought to the show are these cars that just hit the web.



From Chevy, we have the Corvette 427 Convertible.

With the 60th anniversary of the Corvette coming in 2013, one way they are celebrating is with a new version of the venerable Corvette Convertible, the 427.

The 6.2 liter. 430 HP LS3 V8 has been dropped in favour of the monster 7.0 liter (427 cubic inch) LS7 V8 out of the Corvette Z06. A selection of carbon fibre body panels help to keep the weight down combined with the 505 HP engine help make this the fastest convertible Vette of all time.

With a new car coming in 2014, this is also the current generation’s swan song.