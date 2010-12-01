New Book Promises Tons Of Ugly Gossip About Murdoch And News Corp

Photo: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons

Bruce Guthrie, former editor-in-chief of Rupert Murdoch’s Australian tabloid the Herald Sun, is publishing an autobiography chronicling his successful lawsuit against News Ltd for unfair dismissal after he was fired from his position in November 2008.The book, titled Man Bites Murdoch, is not yet available in the U.S., but the Sydney Morning Herald’s book review promises that Guthrie’s memoir contains lots of details about his “fight with the dark forces within the empire — including some specific bastardry by the ageing tycoon himself.”



Guthrie, an Australian journalist, work for the Herald Sun from February 2007 until November 2008, when he was summarily dismissed with half of his employment contract yet to run.

In his lawsuit against News Ltd., Guthrie walked away with $665,000 plus costs after a six-day trial in the Victorian Supreme Court. The court judgment itself was far more damaging; the court noted an “evident lack of care” in some of the evidence of Murdoch’s Australian chief executive John Hartigan and questioned the credibility of Melbourne boss Peter Blunden.

Here is a snapshot of Guthrie’s analysis:

Within the News empire, talent is one thing but absolute dedication to Murdoch’s world view and various causes is another. And it’s far more important than talent. The most highly regarded people at News are little more than Murdoch robots, programmed to consider him first and the issue second. Journalism – and all those other ‘isms’ the people at Fairfax and the ABC routinely fulminate over – run a very distant second.

