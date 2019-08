The US Air Force has selected the Boeing 747-8 as the president’s new plane. President-elect Trump has tweeted that he wants to cancel the order, but the US Air Force says the two current Boeing 747-200 aircraft will reach their 30-year life expectancy next year.

