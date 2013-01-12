This Hi-Tech Sticker Will Ensure You Never Lose Your Keys Again

This is the Stick-N-Find by Sticknfind Technologies, a subsidy of SSI America.



Why We Love It: Whether you’re guilty of losing your things all the time or you’ve always got everything in check, hey—we’re all human. The Stick-N-Find is a discreet sticker about the size of a quarter that you can adhere to anything you want to keep track of and link to your phone with Bluetooth. The Stick-N-Find app monitors the whereabouts of anything with a sticker on it up to a range of 100 feet.

With the app you can see approximately how far away from your phone an item is, you can prescribe an item a range so if it winds up outside that range the app will alert you, and you can page a sticker on an item to flash and create a sound so you can easily find it anywhere within 100 feet.

The Stick-N-Find stickers are perfect for small items, or moving items; attach them to your kids’ shoes or your pet’s collar so they don’t wander off.

Photo: Stick-N-Find

The stickers come in different colours

Photo: Stick-N-Find



Where To Buy: The Stick-N-Find will be released in March, but is available to pre-order from indiegogo. The app is available on the Apple iTunes Store and on Google Play.

Cost: Various packs available, from $35 for two Stick-N-Find stickers to $1,400 for 100 stickers.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

