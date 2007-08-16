New Blood For EMI? Probably.

The Post’s Brian Garrity, late of Billboard, ponders who’s in and who’s out after Terra Firma completes its $5 billion purchase of EMI. Stephen Alexander, a managing director at the p.e. firm, is expected to have a “meaningful” role. The writing appears to be on the wall for current CEO Eric Nicoli. Roger Ames, a Warner Music vet recently tapped by Nicoli to run the U.S. office, may get the top job. Regardless of who’s running the place, expect serious cuts once the deal goes through.



Ames: Next Big Swinging Axe at EMI?

