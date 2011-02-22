New Blazing Fast Inkjet Technology That's Affordable - Memjet @ CES 2011

If you’re looking for an affordable, blazing fast printer for your small business, you may want to consider a printer powered by Memjet technology. Using revolutionary “waterfall” inkjet technology, Memjet-powered printers can output a colour page in less than a second.



That’s 2-3 times faster than a colour laser printer, at half the running cost. Memjet technology is also energy efficient, saving you on electricity costs over time. You’ll be able to print the gamut of your office documents such as checks, stationery, marketing materials, spreadsheets.

For more information on Memjet’s patented printing technology, visit www.memjet.com.

At CES 2011, Smallbiztechnology.com spoke with a Memjet representative about their inkjet technology.



