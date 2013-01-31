SHOCK: The New Blackberry Won't Have Brickbreaker

Research in Motion revealed the BlackBerry 10 today, which has since received a litany of favourable reviews.



The model has many changes compared to previous models, and added a ton of new features.

But not all the changes have received rave reviews.

In fact, one feature this new phone lacks has Wall Streeters, who use the phones for work, seriously ticked off. BrickBreaker — the new millennium’s version of pong — is not included on the new phone, the New York Times reports.

BlackBerry spokesman Nick Manning told the NYT the firm is ‘open sourcing’ the game, which will allow third-party developers to make their own version of the game.

Apparently, this move was made in order to encourage third-party development of apps, rather than make them in-house.

Though mobile gaming technology has significantly progressed since BrickBreaker was first developed in 2002, the game is a testament to the expression that old habits die hard. BrickBreaker enthusiasts are intensely loyal, it seems.

Jeffries CEO Richard Handler has been “known to play the game in elevators and between meetings” while former Lehman Brothers CEO Richard Fuld had the IT department remove the game from his phone to get him to stop playing it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.