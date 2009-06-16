New BlackBerry 'Tour' Coming Soon To Verizon, Sprint

Research In Motion (RIMM) officially unveiled the new BlackBerry ‘Tour’ today. It’ll go on sale at Verizon Wireless (VZ) and Sprint (S) stores later this summer.

The Tour replaces the BlackBerry Curve as the go-to QWERTY workhorse with a better browser and RIM’s newish App Store. As the Curve was the best-selling smartphone in the U.S. last quarter, we imagine the Tour will do well, too.

SEE ALSO: Sprint disses Palm by selling new BlackBerry

Sprint says it will charge $200 for the phone after rebates, with a 2-year contract. We assume Verizon will charge the same. The Tour will work on CDMA networks in the U.S. and GSM/3G networks abroad — expensive roaming fees not included.

Here’s RIM’s list of highlights:

Additional highlights of the BlackBerry Tour include:

Strikingly vivid 480 x 360 display and large, highly tactile, full-QWERTY keyboard

Sleek form factor with chic black finish and chrome highlights

3.2 MP camera with flash, variable zoom, image stabilisation, autofocus and video recording

Built-in GPS capabilities with support for geotagging, BlackBerry® Maps and other location based applications and services

256MB Flash memory and expandable memory via hot swappable microSD/SDHC memory card slot

Premium phone features including voice activated dialling, enhanced background noise cancellation, a low-distortion speakerphone, and Bluetooth (2.0) support

Support for BlackBerry App World

Support for RIM’s industry-leading messaging services

Removable and rechargeable 1400 mAhr battery for 5 hours of talk time and 14 days of standby time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.