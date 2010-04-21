Screenshots Of The New BlackBerry OS Look OK!

Photo: Boy Genius Report

Some screenshots of RIM’s new BlackBerry OS 6.0 have leaked to mobile blog Boy Genius Report. They don’t look terrible!As you can see, the screenshots show that RIM at least understands that it must vastly improve its mobile software and user interface if it expects to continue to compete with Apple and Google Android for the high end of the smartphone market. In its current state, it is at risk of becoming a mid- to low-end player in a market that is rapidly becoming more sophisticated.



This OS in the screenshots doesn’t look as good as the iPhone or Android, but it’s at least a step in the right direction. Specifically, the browser looks better, and BGR reports that some iPhone-like features, including a multi-touch user interface, are present.

That said, RIM still has a long way to go before it’s in the clear.

While the company has put together a good run, and is still signing up millions of new subscribers per quarter, it’s certainly slipping behind Apple and Google in innovation.

RIM’s version of the iPhone App Store is a ghost town, and the BlackBerry’s physical design hasn’t changed much in several years. RIM’s entry into the fast-growing touchscreen phone market has been disappointing, and it must make major progress there. Figuring out an App and platform strategy is a must. We’re still not convinced that RIM wouldn’t just be better off switching to Android.

So, not a showing of strength, yet. But at least a step in the right direction.

