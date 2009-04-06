New BlackBerries On The Way: 'Onyx', 'Driftwood', And 'Magnum'

Fresh off a very hot February quarter, BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) is readying a handful of new gadgets to compete with the likes of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and Palm’s (PALM) forthcoming Pre.



Fudzilla details three new BlackBerry phones on the way, which “been given actual codenames by RIM and have entered more defined development.” They appear to all have the same basic design, with some modifications — probably looking like the BlackBerry Bold or the new Curve, pictured.

“Onyx, which is a GSM/GPRS/EDGE/UMTS BlackBerry that offers GPS, Camera, Wi-Fi (no UMA support), QWERTY keyboard, and a 480×360 resolution screen.” Likely headed to AT&T (T).

“Driftwood, which is a GSM/GPRS/EDGE/UMTS BlackBerry unit that will offer GPS, camera, Wi-Fi with UMA, and a QWERTY keyboard.” This could be headed to overseas carriers.

“Magnum, which is expected to offer GSM/GPRS/EDGE/UMTS with GPS, camera, Wi-Fi, QWERTY keyboard, and 480×360 resolution.” Also reportedly heading to AT&T. This could be the “touchscreen Bold” that has been talked about since last year.

Meanwhile, no mention of the supposed new BlackBerry headed to Verizon Wireless, which CNBC uncovered last week. That phone will supposedly look like the Bold, and could include a touchscreen and full QWERTY keyboard — something that should please consumers and RIM’s business customers.

