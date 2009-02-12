New BlackBerry Curve On Sale Today For $200

RIM’s (RIMM) new BlackBerry Curve is here: The Curve 8900 goes on sale at T-Mobile today for $199.

That’s the same price as an iPhone, and $100 more than the old Curve. But with a better screen, Web browser, and keyboard, we think it’ll be a popular upgrade for current BlackBerry users.

And some new BlackBerry customers turned off by the bulk of the Bold or the Storm’s gimmicky click screen might pick the new Curve.

What’s missing? Faster 3G Internet access. But RIM is reportedly working on a 3G Curve, which could go on sale late this year or early next year.

Photo: Gizmodo

