BlackBerry's Final Hope For A Smartphone Smash Hit Leaks Again

A new round of leaked photos of RIM’s next BlackBerry phone are circulating today.The photos are of RIM’s first device, codenamed London, that’s supposed to run the company’s next-generation operating system called BlackBerry 10.



RIM is essentially betting the entire company on BlackBerry 10 being a smash hit, so expectations for London are insanely high. The device was originally supposed to launch this fall, but RIM delayed it to early 2013.

(If we had to guess, we’d say there’s a very good chance BlackBerry 10 never makes it to consumers’ hands.)

The Blackberry London looks a lot like other touchscreen-only phones out there. It’s said to have a 768 X 1280 HD display. RIM has also said it will release a BlackBerry 10 phone with a full keyboard

We discovered these photos via Boy Genius Report. BGR is reporting that RIM executives are very excited about the new device despite the company’s recent shortcomings.

Here’s another view of the phone:

