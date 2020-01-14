Marvel released a new special look at 'Black Widow,' and it shows off more of the mysterious villain Taskmaster

Kirsten Acuna
Marvel StudiosScarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, who both were just nominated for Oscars, star in ‘Black Widow.’
  • Marvel Studios debuted a new special look at its “Black Widow” movie starring Scarlett Johansson on Monday night during the College Football Playoff National Championship.
  • The 90-second teaser, which plays like another full trailer, shows more of Black Widow’s days on the run after “Captain America: Civil War” with her former colleagues Yelena (Florence Pugh), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz).
  • It also shows more of Taskmaster, the mysterious villain they will face off against.
  • “Black Widow” is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Friday, May 1, kicking off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch the special look below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

