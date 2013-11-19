Founder Of New Bitcoin Assassination Market Wants It To Destroy 'All Governments, Everywhere'

Assassination Market There’s around $US25,000 on President Obama’s head.

Feel like buying some murder with your Bitcoin?

Well, that’s the idea behind Assassination Market, a Bitcoin-fuelled crowd-funding website that will let users anonymously donate to see the heads of political leaders roll. Basically, assassination Market is like a deranged Kickstarter or IndieGoGo for political murder.

Forbes reporter Andy Greenber talked to Kuwabatake Sanjuro, crypto-anarchist and founder of Assassination Market (not his real name, naturally), who believes that the site will change the world for the better by destroying “all governments, everywhere.”

Sanjuro’s idea is that once a few politicians get killed, the “war on privacy” that they are apparently waging will end.

So far, there are six leaders up for assassination on the site, including chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke and Barack Obama. Bernanke’s got the most money in his “dead pool” right now, with a listing of 124.14 Bitcoin, or about $US71,000 at current exchange rates.

To collect the money after a kill, a would-be assassin must prove that they are responsible for the death by predicting the date of killing ahead of time and embedding it in a donation of one bitcoin or more. Sanjuro will collect 1% of the payout for himself as a commission fee.

Although Bitcoin is meant to be untraceable, the FBI seized the popular drug market Silk Road earlier this year along with its Bitcoin stash.

Forbes contacted the FBI and Secret Service for the piece, but both declined to comment.

