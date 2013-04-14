New Bird Flu Strain Spreads To Beijing

A nurse stays with a patient at a specialised fever clinic inside the Ditan Hospital, where a Chinese girl warded for the H7N9 strain of bird flu, in Beijing Saturday, April 13, 2013. The 7-year-old girl has become the first confirmed case in Beijing of the latest strain of bird flu virus, which has killed 11 and sickened 34 others in eastern China, officials said Saturday. (AP Photo) CHINA OUT

BEIJING (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has become Beijing’s first confirmed case of a new strain of the bird flu virus that has killed 11 people and sickened 37 others in eastern China, officials said Saturday.



The girl, whose parents are in the live poultry trade, was admitted to a hospital Thursday with symptoms of fever, sore throat, coughing and headache, the Beijing Health Bureau said. She was confirmed to be infected with the H7N9 virus on Saturday after tests by disease control and prevention centres, the bureau said.

The case in China’s capital is the first one reported outside eastern China, where the virus was first spotted in late March, prompting massive slaughtering of live fowl and bans on the poultry trade in several cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai. Shanghai, the centre of the outbreak, has reported 21 cases, including seven fatalities. One person was discharged after recovering, the local government has said.

The Beijing Health Bureau said the girl was recovering in a hospital and was in stable condition.

Shanghai authorities said Saturday that a 56-year-old man, the husband of a woman hospitalized with the virus earlier this month, became the city’s latest case after testing positive for H7N9, but that it was inconclusive as to whether he had been infected by his wife.

Health officials believe people are contracting the H7N9 virus through direct contact with infected fowl and say there is no evidence the virus is spreading easily among people.

neighbouring Jiangsu province on Saturday confirmed two more cases — a 77-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both in critical condition. The province has reported 14 cases, including one fatality.

Zhejiang province has reported 11 cases, including two reported Saturday by state media, and Anhui province has had two.

China has been more open in its response to the new virus than it was a decade ago with an outbreak of SARS, when authorities were highly criticised for not releasing information.

