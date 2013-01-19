Here's McDonald's First New Campaign For The Big Mac In Years

Photo: YouTube

McDonald’s has launched a new campaign for the Big Mac, one of its flagship products.The Big Mac has never left McD’s menu, but the company hasn’t highlighted the product specifically in years.



Business Insider told you first that the Big Mac was being relaunched, back in early January.

The campaign, from Steve Stoute’s Translation agency, hopes to put the sandwich back into the cultural conversation.

Here are the four ads, each featuring no people, just the Big Mac with cool background scenery and music.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

