There's A New Word Being Used In The Computer Industry: 'Brontobytes'

You might be familiar with the terms used today to describe how much data a computer can store: megabytes, or gigabytes, or terabytes.

But computers are storing so much data these days, thanks to the big data trend, that the computer industry has had to invent new words to describe the amounts.

On Wednesday, HP will talk about a brand new new type of computer that can process “brontobytes.”

We believe this is the first time a company has ever talked about a machine that can crunch through “brontobytes” of data. (The word reminds us of brontosaurus, the largest dinosaur.)

And just how big is that?

It’s 1,000 Yottabytes, of course.

Here’s what that really means, according to the site “What’s A Byte?”

1 Bit = Binary Digit

8 Bits = 1 Byte

1,000 Bytes = 1 Kilobyte

1,000 Kilobytes = 1 Megabyte

1,000 Megabytes = 1 Gigabyte

1,000 Gigabytes = 1 Terabyte

1,000 Terabytes = 1 Petabyte

1,000 Petabytes = 1 Exabyte

1,000 Exabytes = 1 Zettabyte

1,000 Zettabytes = 1 Yottabyte

1,000 Yottabytes = 1 Brontobyte

1,000 Brontobytes = 1 Geopbyte

