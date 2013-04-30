We're About To Find Out The New Best Restaurant In The World

Tons of publications put out “best restaurant” lists, but none is more prestigious than the annual list published by Restaurant magazine and co-sponsored by S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.



The magazine releases its 2013 list today during an awards ceremony in London.

The big question is whether Noma — the Copenhagen restaurant known for serving “foraged” fare — will hold onto the top spot for the fourth year in a row.

The restaurant, where dinner for two can run upwards of $900, received some bad press earlier this year when dozens of diners got sick with a norovirus after eating there.

The World’s 50 Best list, widely considered to be the definitive list of top restaurants around the globe, is decided by a group of 900 industry insiders around the world.

You can check back here to find out the winners, which will be announced at 8pm British Standard Time.

