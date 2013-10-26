This Potent New Beer From Scotland Has A 67.5% Alcohol Content

After debuting the world’s strongest beer at 65% ABV one year ago, Scottish brewery Brewmeister has released an even stronger version.

It’s called Snake Venom, and it contains a massive 67.5% alcohol by volume. (Vodka, in comparison, is typically 80 proof, or 40% alcohol). The brewery decided to manufacture an even stronger beer after some customers complained its first attempt was too weak, Scotland’s Daily Record reported.

Brewers Lewis Shand and John McKenzie said they didn’t want Armageddon, now the world’s second-strongest beer, to have an overwhelming taste, so they made it oily. This time around, they didn’t try to disguise the sharp taste of the alcohol in Snake Venom. It’s so strong the beer comes with a yellow health warning stuck to the bottle’s neck.

The pair brewed Snake Venom with smoked peat malt and two varieties of yeast, according to Fox News, and reached such high alcoholic content by freezing the mixture several times during the fermentation process.

A 275ml bottle sells for $US80 online, but you can make it last. Lewis advised not drinking more than 35ml in one sitting.

“It should be poured like it’s whiskey,” he told the Daily Record.

