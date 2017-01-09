New 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer stars Emma Watson singing iconic opening movie song

Disney just released a new trailer for the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” during the Golden Globes, and it shows off more of Emma Watson’s singing talents as Belle. She sings the opening tune “Little Town” — complete with a shot of her standing on the mountain tops of her small French village.

The first trailer for the upcoming remake showed off shot-for-shot recreations of scenes from the 1991 movie. Another TV spot released by Disney shows Belle and the Beast flirting after the iconic “wolf rescue” scene fans of the original movie will remember well.

“Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theatres on March 17.

Watch the new trailer below:

