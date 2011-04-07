This Is What The New Version Of BBM Will Look Like

Screenshots of the newest update to BBM, version 6.0, have leaked.



It’s difficult to tell what new features you’ll get with the update other than a shiny new look and the ability to assign each of your contacts a colour.

CrackBerry found the screen grabs from a leaked version of BBM on BlackBerry Base. While it’s possible to install it on your phone early, they suggest waiting for the full version. Expect to find BBM 6.0 when RIM pushes the BlackBerry 6.1 OS update to phones.

Here are the screenshots:

Photo: CrackBerry

Photo: CrackBerry

