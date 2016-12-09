The new 'Baywatch' reboot trailer is here -- and it's just as self-aware as we hoped

“Baywatch” is back, baby. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron are starring in a reboot of the television classic, and we have our first look at the movie in a new trailer featuring lots of surf, sand, and bathing suits.

The trailer sets up the story with Johnson’s character as the seasoned lifeguard and Efron shaking things up as an arrogant new recruit. Yes, there is a woman running in slow-motion in the iconic red swimsuit — but the trailer makes sure to poke fun at that expected trope. So far we’re feeling good about the “Baywatch” movie’s ability to deliver on silly (but self-aware) fun when it hits theatres on May 26, 2017.

Watch the new the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

