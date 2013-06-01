Nike Is Trying To Turn Baylor Into The Oregon Of The South With These New Football Uniforms

Baylor University has unveiled new uniforms for its football team, and it looks like they’re trying to make the Bears the Oregon Ducks of the south.



Nike and the Oregon football team have realised in recent years that radical uniform designs get fans talking, whether they love them or hate them. But more importantly, these crazy uniforms resonate with the players and can potentially help recruiting.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the crazy new Baylor Uniforms, which includes a gold chrome helmet.

