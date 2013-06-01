Nike Is Trying To Turn Baylor Into The Oregon Of The South With These New Football Uniforms

Cork Gaines
Baylor Football

Baylor University has unveiled new uniforms for its football team, and it looks like they’re trying to make the Bears the Oregon Ducks of the south.

Nike and the Oregon football team have realised in recent years that radical uniform designs get fans talking, whether they love them or hate them. But more importantly, these crazy uniforms resonate with the players and can potentially help recruiting.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the crazy new Baylor Uniforms, which includes a gold chrome helmet.

Baylor will keep their traditional gold helmet, although the gold looks a little more muted

They will also keep the white and matte green helmets used in recent years

But they have added a matte black helmet and a gold chrome helmet

The chrome helmet even comes with a crazy gold chrome face mask

There is also a new all-black uniform, representative of the school's black bear mascot

Although it seems like the names will be difficult to read during games

The gold in the uniforms represents the gold coin that was given away in 1914 to the person that suggested Bears as a mascot

And the shoulders now come with bear paw prints

Just in case there was any confusion over who made these uniforms, there are plenty of swooshes to remind us

Baylor showed five different uniform combinations, but like Oregon, the possibilities seem endless

The jerseys also have the school's rally call on the neckline

