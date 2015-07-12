The new 'Batman v Superman' trailer gives us our first good look at the new Wonder Woman

Warner Bros. stunned fans Saturday at Comic-Con with a new trailer for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

The over three-minute video has a lot to unpack.

Batman and Superman aside, one of the most exciting parts of the trailer didn’t have anything to do with either caped hero.

Instead, we finally got our first good look at Gal Gadot (“Fast and Furious” franchise) as Wonder Woman.

Fans have been clamoring for a big female superhero on screen and Wonder Woman is certainly the most recognisable (sorry Black Widow and Scarlet Witch).

How does she look?

Great.

What do you think of Gadot as Wonder Woman?

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

