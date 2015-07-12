The new 'Batman v Superman' trailer hints at the Joker

If you’ve been following online rumours, word on the street is that Jared Leto’s “Suicide Squad” Joker may cameo in next year’s anticipated “Batman v Superman” movie.

Well, that’s starting to look more true!

The Clown Prince of Crime was hinted at in the new “Batman v Superman” trailer that debuted at Comic-Con Saturday.

First, check out the trailer here if you haven’t seen it.

OK.

Did you spot the reference?

Batfans will be quick to notice the costume on display belongs to a former Robin, Batman’s sidekick.

The writing on the suit, “HAHAHA JoKe’S on you BATMAN,” is left by Bats’ nemesis The Joker.

If you know the history there, it’s a dark story between the dynamic duo and the Joker. I’m not going to spoil it here in case it’s something further movies will adapt.

Now, we certainly may not see the Joker in “Batman v Superman.”

This may just be a nod to the jokester in this film. Even if we don’t see him in some form (flashback or in the flesh) in “BvS,” it looks like the DC Universe has some big plans in store for him.

We can’t wait.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

