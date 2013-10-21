This Trailer For Batman Video Game 'Arkham Origins' Will Pull At Your Heartstrings

This “Arkham Origins” trailer came out at the end of last week, and I’ve just gotten around to seeing it during Sunday football.

Out of all the Batman film and TV trailers I’ve seen, this is possibly the saddest one showing Bruce Wayne’s long and arduous journey to becoming the Bat in black.

First, check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Done? Let’s discuss.

We see a young Wayne go from happy to miserable in one second as he watches the death of his parents, their funeral, then becomes hardened in school and a trained assassin while with the League of Shadows. Finally, we see him in the present — still getting knocked down — but knocking right back.

From the trailer, you get the sense the first-person action-adventure game is going to be really different from the previous two — “Arkham Asylum” and “Arkham City.” Batman’s far from his prime and has a way to go before he’s the famous crime fighter we know.

That makes sense considering the new game is a prequel and isn’t being made by Rocksteady, the company which produced the first two games.

Instead Warner Bros. Montreal — the studio’s two-year-old video game startup — is in the driver’s seat, and the game doesn’t look like it will disappoint.

The stunning visuals in the trailer come from Blur Studio in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive.

“Batman: Arkham Origins” comes out in stores October 25 on PC, PS3, Xbox 360, and the Wii U.

