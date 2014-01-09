Barnes & Noble Names New CEO

Barnes & Noble announced today that it has a new CEO, Michael P. Huseby. Huseby used to be the company’s chief financial officer. He was made president of Barnes & Noble when its last CEO stepped down in July.

Here’s the press release from Barnes & Noble:

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), today announced the appointment of Michael P. Huseby to Chief Executive Officer. Immediately, in his role, Mr. Huseby will be responsible for all of the Company’s business units including Barnes & Noble Retail, Barnes & Noble College and NOOK Media. He will report to the Board of Directors and has been elected to serve on the Board. Mitchell Klipper, CEO of the Retail Group, which includes Barnes & Noble.com, and Max Roberts, CEO of Barnes & Noble College, will report to Mr. Huseby, as will the NOOK®device and content unit. Mr. Huseby joined Barnes & Noble as Chief Financial Officer in March, 2012, and was promoted to President in July, 2013.

“Since the day he joined the company, Mike has proven to be an excellent financial and business executive, whose leadership skills have earned the respect of the entire organisation, as well as our Board of Directors,” said Leonard Riggio, Chairman, Barnes & Noble, Inc. “Although a relative newcomer to the retail book business, he has quickly developed a comprehensive understanding of the unique opportunities and challenges the Company faces, and he has a vision for the future in which I am in complete accord. Mike also has a passion for bookselling, which makes him a perfect fit for this job,” Mr. Riggio added.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen as CEO of one of America’s most beloved companies,” said Michael Huseby, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes & Noble, Inc. “I am pleased, as well, to be joining an organisation which is driven by both a sense of mission, and by a commitment to achieve excellence in everything it pursues. Led by Mitchell Klipper, Max Roberts and many exceptional leaders, not to mention thousands of dedicated booksellers, the company is well positioned to maintain and grow its leadership position in the worlds of bookselling and the sale of digital media. My role, as I see it, is to enhance and unlock the value of these businesses for our shareholders. We are well-positioned in today’s dynamic reading and learning markets and confident in our ability to provide our customers with the best content offerings, digital media and educational products available in today’s marketplace,” Mr. Huseby added.

Mr. Huseby joined Barnes & Noble as Chief Financial Officer in March, 2012, and led the Company’s financial organisation until his appointment as President in July, 2013. Prior to joining Barnes & Noble, he had a distinguished career in the media communications industry having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cablevision Systems Corporation, a leading telecommunications and media company, from 2004 until June, 2011. He also served on Cablevision’s Board of Directors in 2000-2001. Mr. Huseby also served in leadership positions at Charter Communications, Inc., the fourth largest cable operator in the U.S., as well as AT&T Broadband, a provider of cable television services that was sold to Comcast Corporation in 2002. In addition, Mr. Huseby spent 23 years at Arthur Andersen as a Global Equity Partner.

Mr. Huseby’s broad range of experience includes extensive capital markets transactions; M&A/corporate development; comprehensive operational responsibilities including new product development and roll out; business process improvement; cost management; capital allocation; governance and extensive public company board experience; SEC accounting/reporting; tax planning/compliance and investor relations.

A native of Chicago, Mr. Huseby holds a degree in business administration from the Leeds School, University of Colorado at Boulder.