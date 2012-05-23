Barcelona's Iconic Soccer Uniforms Just Got Totally Redesigned

Photo: Nike, Inc.

You can say goodbye to Barcelona’s classic blue-and-red striped uniforms.Nike rolled out the brand spankin’ new Barca kits this morning — and they’re radically different.



The home uniform features a vertical blue-to-red colour fade.

And the away uniform has a kind of loud horizontal orange-to-yellow colour fade.

What do you think?

