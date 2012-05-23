Barcelona's Iconic Soccer Uniforms Just Got Totally Redesigned

Tony Manfred
new barcelona soccer uniform

Photo: Nike, Inc.

You can say goodbye to Barcelona’s classic blue-and-red striped uniforms.Nike rolled out the brand spankin’ new Barca kits this morning — and they’re radically different.

The home uniform features a vertical blue-to-red colour fade.

And the away uniform has a kind of loud horizontal orange-to-yellow colour fade.

What do you think?

The blue and red striped design is replaced by a blue-to-red pattern

The crest stays the same

A colour fade almost produces a purple-looking stripe

The yellow accent on the sleeve

We kind of like the classic look better

Here's the away uniform

This one has a horizontal colour fade, with orange at the top

The red-and-blue is incorporated with an under-arm stripe

The shorts are completely yellow

Nike also produced a new warm-up jacket

The crest

The back

Oh yeah, the uniform will be made out of recycled water bottles

Now check out how these things are made

How Nike Turns 13 Water Bottles Into One Beautiful Soccer Uniform >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.