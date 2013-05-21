Barcelona Is Ditching Its Ugly Creamsicle Jersey Next Year

Nike just released the new Barcelona jerseys for the 2013-14 season.
The biggest change is with the away shirt. They ditched their controversial yellow-orange creamsicle look, and switched to a yellow-and-red striped shirt.
The traditional blue-and-red striped shirt is the home jersey, and the yellow-and-red stripe is the new away jersey:
A big improvement over this year’s away uniform:
The new home kit has thinner stripes:
Yellow is substituted for blue in the away kit:
Barcelona’s motto, “Mes qu un club” (meaning “more than a club”):
The new crest
The collar:
The side panel:
The shoulder:
