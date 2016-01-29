Barbies now come in tall, petite and curvy body types

After much criticism, Mattel announced a new line of Barbies that come in diverse body types. In Barbie’s new “Fashionista” line, consumers can pick dolls from the “Tall,” “Petite,” “Curvy” or “Original” sized collections.

Most of the dolls are only available for pre-order, but several of the Barbies are currently in stock on Mattel’s website.

