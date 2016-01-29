Barbie has introduced new dolls that are unlike anything we've from the company

Barbie has long been known for her unrealistic proportions.

But now, Mattel has announced in a release that it has introduced three new body types as a part of an expansion of its Fashionistas line.

There are now petite, curvy, and tall Barbie dolls, available in multiple skin tones.

“For more than 55 years, Barbie has been a global, cultural icon and a source of inspiration and imagination to millions of girls around the world,” Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel, said in a release. “Barbie reflects the world girls see around them. Her ability to evolve and grow with the times, while staying true to her spirit, is central to why Barbie is the number one fashion doll in the world.”

The Lammily doll made waves for its accurate representation of a 19-year-old’s proportions, particularly for how the doll compared to Barbie.

In 2014, Barbie lead designer Kim Culmone justified the doll’s unrealistic shape.

“Barbie’s body was never designed to be realistic. She was designed for girls to easily dress and undress. And she’s had many bodies over the years, ones that are poseable, ones that are cut for princess cuts, ones that are more realistic,” she said to Fast Company.

But it appears that Barbie is trying to appeal to more women now.

“We believe we have a responsibility to girls and parents to reflect a broader view of beauty,” Evelyn Mazzocco, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager Barbie, said in the release.

