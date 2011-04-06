New Bank Of America Promotions

Here’s an updated Outlaw round-up as of April 6, 2011 of the best Bank of America card promotions, in our view. Return every few weeks as I will do my best to update/change this page as new offers become available.



BankAmericard Cash Rewards $50 Statement Credit — A $50 statement credit after qualifying transactions, plus no annual fee. And you earn a full 1% cash back on all purchases, with no hoops or weird restrictions (click here to check out a screenshot of the cash back I earned using my own BankAmericard Cash Rewards Visa card… I still use it frequently, by the way.)

BankAmericard VISA 0% Intro APR Offer — This promotion offers 0% introductory APR for the first 9 or 12 billing cycles on your balance transfer. After that intro APR expires, the rate will be as low as 10.99% APR variable, according to their site.

Bank of America Accelerated Rewards American Express $75 Offer — Yes, you read that correctly: Bank of America does issue an American Express credit card. And qualifying new cardholders who get this promotion will receive up to $75 in statement credit(s). Plus, no annual fee and 0% intro APR “for the first 12 statement Closing Dates following the opening of your account.”

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase and Barclays Bank.

