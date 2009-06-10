Banks Get New Brand Names, New Slogans And New Ads (CLIPS)

Today’s New York Times has a look at the efforts banks are going through to reinvent themselves for consumers who hate them. There are the new names — AIG is now AIU, GMAC is Ally, and Bank of the Wichitas is Redneck Bank — and new slogans, too. “We make money with you, not off you,” says Alley an in print ad. (See it.)



There are also new TV commercials. The Times calls them “cheery, the-future-is-bright advertising” with the same overarching theme: “Can’t we all just move on?” Watch:

Ally Bank: Would you like a pony?



Ally Bank: Bike-riding fees



Bank of America: Opening doors



Bank of America: Helping with mortgages



