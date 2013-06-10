5 Bands You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

23-year-old Laura Marling delivers soothing melodies in ‘Take The Night Off.’

Mikal Cronin

If there’s anyone that can make solid power pop music right now, it’s Mikal Cronin. Each one of his songs contains a catchy beat that will keep you dancing from start to finish.

While known for his collaborations with Ty Segall, Cronin proves that he can definitely stand on his own. He’s straightforward in his lyrics, but insightful in the way he delivers them, which is precisely what makes his signature power pop such an alluring listen.

Take some time to listen to “Change,” to see just how fun and relatable Mikal Cronin’s songs can be.

Vampire Weekend

Since they hit the scene back in 2008 with their self-titled debut album, Vampire Weekend has filled our ears with fresh, exciting sounds. Fortunately for fans, their latest album, “Modern Vampires of the City,” is no different.

Vampire Weekend captivate listeners with a refreshing, lighthearted sound, resulting in what will surely be some of our favourite summer tracks. With their catchy melodies and experimental beats, Vampire Weekend creates and maintains their unique and infectious sound throughout the entire album.

Check out their track “Diane Young,” and see how you end up dancing like a madman (or madlady), as the song builds into an elating chaos towards the end.

Alaskan-born Portugal. The Man experiments with noise.

Portugal. The Man

Sometimes it feels like Portugal. The Man’s experimentation with sound is overlooked and they aren’t given the credit they often deserve.

This Alaskan band has eight full-length albums under their belt and each one has their unique footprint on it. With their latest album, “Evil Friends,” they have found a balance in experimentation and widespread pop appeal.

Each track feels like a sonic work of art, layered in a variety of appealing and diverse noises.

Listen to their track “Purple Yellow Red and Blue” to see just how easy it is to get lost in—while at the same time feeling very much emotionally connected to— every sound Portugal. The Man have expertly incorporated.

Laura Marling

At only 23, this folk singer/songwriter already has four wonderful albums out. Her latest, “Once I Was An Eagle,” shows how Marling has matured as a songwriter and as a person.

Each one of her songs expresses her insight on what it is like to love, and the humanity that can’t be separated from that feeling. Her songs are soft-spoken, intimate stories, drawing the listener in like a conversation between friends.

Yet there are layers to her words and verses which balance out the sole sound of her guitar. It is a beautiful type of listen and one that can be appreciated best when sitting down in a quiet room.

To get a sense of Marling’s sound, you can listen to “Take The Night Off” and escape into her soulful voice and calming melody.

The National

One of our most anticipated albums this year was “Trouble Will Find Me,” and The National did not disappoint. It is a subtle album initially, but after multiple listens, it’s impossible to forget.

The National gets you.

What is often so great about The National is how incredibly human they are. While they delve into subjects that have been sung about time and time again, their simplistic, yet touching lyrics offer a fresh and understandable perspective. This isn’t the type of band you would listen to while coasting on the highway en route to the beach, since they are brooding in nature. However, they are sort of perfect for those warm, quiet nights when you just want a companion that understands.

See just what we’re talking about with “Sea Of Love” and revel in the raw honesty of doubt and uncertainty.

