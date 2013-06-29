5 Bands You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

The Rubens

There’s always so much great music coming out from week to week and sometimes it’s just hard to keep up with it all.



Lucky for you, we at FILTER are happy to scour through all the music out there and compile an easy list for you to check out.

This week, we have gathered some of our favourites from all over the world that we thought would be worth a listen. We take you from Iceland to Australia in hopes that you’ll discover some new music across borders.

The Rubens

One of the latest newcomers we’ve been listening to recently are The Rubens who came to use from Australia. This blues-rock band instantly captured our attention with their infectious track, “My Gun” and kept it as we listened to more of their great tracks. They’ve only been around for two years, but they’ve already made a great impact in their home country and are starting to make appearances in the States. With those beautiful bluesy songs like “Lay It Down,” we’re hoping they’ll be around for a long time.

Ewert and the Two Dragons

This Estonian indie-folk outfit is paving their way in the music world. They recently won the European Border Breakers Award for being a breakout band making an impact outside of their home country. They have been touring around Europe and are finally making their way to the states. Their second album, “Good Man Down,” has been well received and the band is making it their US debut album. So if you’re in the mood for something you can clap your hands and tap your feet to, we’d recommend you start with “(In The End) There’s Only Love” and then fall in love as you explore the rest of their songs.

Olafur Arnalds

Earlier this year, we fell in love with Olafur Arnalds cinematic, “For Now I Am Winter.” Every song on that album was composed to create a scenic beauty that allowed the listener to feel the music as they heard it. With the way the sounds build and complement each other in a harmonizing way, it’s no surprise to us that this album was met with critical acclaim. A lot of thought went into the composure of these songs and one can hear the profound depth behind each layer of songs like “Only The Winds” and “Old Skin.” Though even looking back at symphonic beauties like “Ljósið,” this Icelandic composer has made it clear that what started off well has only improved with time.

Alexander von Mehren

Though this 29-year-old composer comes from Norway, you wouldn’t be able to tell from his music. Inspired by the breezy vibes of the 60s and 70s, his songs are fit for a throw-back summer lounge day. You can hear the groove in the songs that provide a nice backdrop when in the mood for something upbeat, but breezy. As the longest days of summer begin to shorten, we’d say listening to von Mehren’s “Winter Comes” would be a good way to spend them.

Volcano Choir

It’s been quite some time since we heard from Justin Vernon’s Volcano Choir, but they recently released their single “Byegone” from their upcoming album, “Repave.” While it doesn’t come out until September 3rd, now would be a good time to catch up on their last album, “Unmap.” It was filled with experimental rock and now with the new track it seems that Volcano Choir has really found their sound. With this song, Vernon sounds like a soft echo drowning a sea of instrumentation, but just as it seems he’ll disappear, he comes back up to the surface and lets his vocals be heard. It all comes together nicely and has developed from the songs of “Unmap.” With a sound like theirs, they should be someone you could listen and enjoy for some time.

