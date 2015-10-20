New Balance is going in a completely different direction

New Balance website Burton Imperial x New Balance

New Balance is releasing a new kind of shoe.

The brand, which is typically known for its athletic footwear, has teamed up with snowboarding brand Burton to develop a line of snowboarding boots and outdoor shoes.

The collection will offer three outdoor shoe styles and three snowboard boot styles, New Balance said in a release.

Burton designs and manufactures products for snowboarding, including snowboards, boots, bindings, and outerwear.

Both brands benefit from the “street to snow” style shoe partnership. While Burton is trying to engage the year-round consumer, New Balance has been making an effort to rebrand itself for a younger audience since July.

Both are private companies — New Balance’s 2014 revenue was $US2.7 billion.

Burton has also participated in collaborations with Disney, Marvel, Red Wing Shoe, L.A.M.B, and Frye.

The collection will be available at select Burton locations on October 24, and the global release will be November 1.

