America's Last Major Athletic Shoe Manufacturer Says It Can't Survive A Free-Trade Agreement With Vietnam

Workers at the New Balance factory in Skowhegan, Maine fear a deluge of cheap shoes if President Obama signs a free-trade agreement with Vietnam and seven other countries.It is the last major athletic shoe factory in America.



New Balance pays its workers upward of $10 an hour, plus benefits, while labour costs in China are about $1.50 an hour, and even less in Vietnam.

The factory can only compete through protective tariffs. Washington Post’s Peter Whoriskey explains:

The shoe tariff, by pushing up the cost of importing shoes, means a pair of athletic shoes made in the Norridgewock factory or anywhere else in the United States is more competitive than it otherwise would be, and partially offsets the costs of higher wages paid here. On a pair of shoes that comes into the country valued at $30, for example, a typical 20 per cent duty amounts to $6. (In many cases, the markup amounts to 100 per cent, meaning those shoes would sell to consumers for $72.)

As workers in New England look around at the shuttered textile and shoe mills that still dot many towns, relics of the industrial era, some see the shoe tariff as the least the United States could do for what’s left of the battered industry. In their view, removing the tariff only rewards those companies such as Nike and Adidas that have shut U.S. factories and concentrated their operations elsewhere.

