New Bailout Rules Send Euro Sovereign CDS Higher

European sovereign CDS has spiked this morning after new rules on future eurozone bailouts were agreed on by the European Union’s leadership.



Those rules will go into place by 2013, and include new provisions that would force bondholders to take cuts in future bailouts.

Ireland also saw its credit rating cut today by Moody’s.

From CMA Datavision:

Photo: CMA Datavision

