New Bailout Plan Same As The Old One*

The new Bailout Bill–the “Dodd Amendment”–is essentially the same as the old one, except with the following provisions:

  • Raising FDIC-insurance limit to $250,000
  • Tax breaks for businesses and alternative energy.

The Senate will vote on the bill tomorrow evening, and it is expected to pass.

