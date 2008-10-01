New Bailout Plan Same As The Old One*

The new Bailout Bill–the “Dodd Amendment”–is essentially the same as the old one, except with the following provisions:



Raising FDIC-insurance limit to $250,000

Tax breaks for businesses and alternative energy.

The Senate will vote on the bill tomorrow evening, and it is expected to pass.

See Also: analysing The Bailout: What’s In It, Anyway?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.