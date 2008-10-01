New Bailout Plan Same As The Old One*

The new Bailout Bill–the “Dodd Amendment”–is essentially the same as the old one, except with the following provisions:
- Raising FDIC-insurance limit to $250,000
- Tax breaks for businesses and alternative energy.
The Senate will vote on the bill tomorrow evening, and it is expected to pass.
