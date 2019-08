There’s a hot new hybrid food going viral in NYC — the bagel doughnut, which has the consistency of a doughnut, but is stuffed with warm cream cheese.

The creation comes from NYC restaurant Flex Mussels.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Ben Nigh

