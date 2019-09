Here’s more video of the ecological violence happening deep in the Gulf of Mexico, where a BP rig is gushing hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil per day into the sea.



Last night we posted direct video of the gushing. Today: amazing video of the robot trying to get the dome in place. Sadly, it didn’t work.



