US

Disney just dropped another 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' trailer -- and it's the best one yet

Graham Flanagan

We’re just over a month away from the release of Marvel and Disney’s highly anticipated “Avengers” sequel. Today the studio released a new TV spot for the film that features a ton of new footage with detailed looks at all of the main characters, including the villain Ultron.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens May 1.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.