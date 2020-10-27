Kate Winslet says she learned to her hold breath for more than 7 minutes for underwater scenes in 'Avatar 2'

C Flanigan/Getty Images Kate Winslet will appear in the ‘Avatar’ sequel.

Kate Winslet and James Cameron are working underwater again.

New images released from the set of “Avatar 2” show the actor filming a scene while completely submerged underwater.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in ‘Avatar,’ and that was just incredible,” Winslet told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview over the summer. “My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

Kate Winslet has reunited with her “Titanic” director James Cameron for his long-awaited “Avatar” sequel, and the pair are once again spending a lot of time underwater.

New images released by the official “Avatar” Twitter account show Winslet on set filming a scene while completely submerged underwater. The “Contagion” actor appears to be wearing weights around her waist and ankles.

And while the underwater camera crew appears to be hooked up to oxygen masks, Winslet is at the bottom of the pool with just a nose clip.

The behind-the-scenes shot was first shared by “Avatar” producer Jon Landau, who captioned the photo: “Wanted to share this photo of Kate Winslet after reading her interview in The Hollywood Reporter.”

In the interview with the THR, Winslet said: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in ‘Avatar,’ and that was just incredible.

She said her longest breath-hold was “seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

Kate Winslet’s role in “Avatar 2” is currently a mystery but she did clarify during the interview with THR that she will be playing “A water person. I am a water person,” she said.

Winslet wasn’t the only actor who worked extensively underwater during the filming of the sequel. Last month, images were shared of Sigourney Weaver performing an underwater scene onset of “Avatar 2.”

During an interview with The New York Times, Weaver opened up about her experiences on the “Avatar” set as well as her desire to prove that she wasn’t too old at 71 to perform the more complex and dangerous scenes.

“I had some concerns,” she said. “But that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it. I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘Oh, she’s old, she can’t do this.'”

Despite her character dying in the first film, Weaver will return for all three “Avatar” sequels in a new unannounced role. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are also set to return with the first sequel now set for a December 2022 release date.

