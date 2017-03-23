US

This new game is like Pokémon GO -- but you can catch cash prizes instead

Chris Snyder

Lots of people have enjoyed running around in the real world catching Pokémon, but what if you were able to catch something a bit more valuable? A new game called “Snatch” lets players collect parcels using augmented reality that contain prizes like cash and trips. But actually winning those prizes isn’t that simple. Here’s a look at the game which is already up and running in the UK, and which is expected to arrive in the US in the coming months.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.