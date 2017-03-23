This new game is like Pokémon GO -- but you can catch cash prizes instead

Lots of people have enjoyed running around in the real world catching Pokémon, but what if you were able to catch something a bit more valuable? A new game called “Snatch” lets players collect parcels using augmented reality that contain prizes like cash and trips. But actually winning those prizes isn’t that simple. Here’s a look at the game which is already up and running in the UK, and which is expected to arrive in the US in the coming months.

