You need to watch this video of Google's latest robot opening doors, getting bullied and being pushed down

Jillian D'Onfro

In December 2013, Google bought Boston Dynamics, an engineering company that creates mind-blowing mobile research robots for the military. At the time, the company featured nine robots on its website.

But the company just released a new video showing the “next generation” of its humanoid Atlas robot. The footage is incredible (and a little bit freaky if you let yourself imagine being terrorised by the bot one day).

Check it out:

Watch it escape:


via GIPHY

 Then go through a nice jaunt through the woods:


via GIPHY

 Almost fell, but nay, it regains its balance:


via GIPHY

 Showing off feats of strength:


via GIPHY

 This Boston Dynamics’ employee looks like a bully:


via GIPHY

Tormenting poor Atlas with a hockey stick:


via GIPHY

Aaaand he’s down:


via GIPHY

But not for long…

Resurrected!


via GIPHY

 Watch the whole video for yourself: 

 

NOW WATCH: This 9-year-old makes $1 million a year opening toys

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.