Friend of a Texas A&M student who died after Astroworld was supposed to meet with her at the concert but never found her as she was crushed ‘only feet away,’ lawsuit says

Travis Scott performing during 2021 Astroworld Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

A friend of a Texas A&M student filed a lawsuit against the organizers of the Astroworld Festival, alleging that she died “only feet” from him.

10 people died during and after the festival where the crowd of 50,000 people rushed toward the stage.

More than 300 different lawsuits have been filed against the organizers of the event.

The friend of a Texas A&M student who died after the Astroworld Festival in November filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and the event’s other organizers, saying he was supposed to meet up with his friend at the concert, but never found her while was crushed “only feet away.”

At least ten people died during and in the wake of the concert in Nov. 5, 2021, where the crowd of more than 50,000 people rushed toward the stage, leaving hundreds injured.

Mikel Collins filed a civil complaint in Harris County District Court on Monday against Scott and other organizers of the festival including Live Nation Entertainment and ScoreMore LLC, among others. Collins’ suit follows more than 300 other lawsuits filed against the event’s organizers.

In the lawsuit, Collins alleges that he experienced significant physical injuries as a result of him being “pushed from behind and crushed into the people in front of him.”

“Plaintiff saw a woman who had been pushed to the ground and a man passed out on the ground,” the lawsuit states.

The suit further alleges that Collins suffered substantial mental anguish and “emotional pain, torment, and suffering” caused by “the death of his dear friend Bharti Shanani only feet away.”

Collins attended the concert with two other friends and planned to meet up with Shanani and her sister, Namrata Shanani, but were “unsuccessful” in contacting them during the event, the lawsuit says. According to the lawsuit, Collins learned the next day that Bharti had been “crushed in the chaotic surge of fans,” which he confirmed through a text message from her sister.

The suit says that Collins met with Shanani and her sister on a weekly basis to hold photoshoots for social media and one of his photos was “sadly and distressingly” used at her funeral service, which he attended.

Collins is seeking a sum of money “substantially in excess” of $1 million in damages and a jury trial.

Representatives for Scott, Live Nation, and ScoreMore did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.